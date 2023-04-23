DANIELLE AND LAURIE VICTORIOUS

Condobolin Sports Club Bowls

Tom Watson and Ray Burnes won the Meat run on Sunday 9th April, defeating Max Johnson and Don Jackson. In the other games, Dave Carter Jnr and Pete Whitney defeated Pam Nicholl and Col Wheeler, Mary Nicholl and Steve Taylor defeated Dave Carter Snr and Carey L’Estrange, and Laura Tickle and Paul Nicholl defeated Brian tickle and Michael Leal.

Congratulations to Grant Davis who is this year’s Minor Singles Champion after defeating Hank Colliss in the final twenty-five to thirteen.

Also, to Laurie and Danielle Thompson who came first in the Club Dubbo Easter Carnival for the second year in a row. They were competing against teams from all over the state, a great effort.

