Central West Family Support Group Inc held their annual Services Expo and Family Fun Day on Wednesday, 1 February. The event was held at the Condobolin Swimming Pool from 11am to 2pm. Local youth enjoyed an inflatable as well as a free barbecue which was catered by the Rapid Relief Team. This event was supported by Community Builders – Central West Family Support Group Inc and funded by the Department of Communities and Justice. Image Credits: Kathy Parnaby.