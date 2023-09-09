CWFSG CELEBRATE NATIONAL CHILDREN’S DAY

Friday, 4 August was National Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander Children’s Day.

It was a day for the community to celebrate and learn from the children and young people shaping the future.

Condobolin Preschool and Childcare Centre, Lachlan Children Services and members of the community embraced this year’s theme ‘Little Voices, Loud Futures’ by joining Central West Family Support Group, who organised a morning of activities to celebrate the day.

A special celebratory cake was also made for the occasion.

Every day is an opportunity to learn about and embrace the impact that culture, family and community play in the life of every Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander child.

National Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander Children’s Day (Children’s Day) is a national day dedicated to celebrating our children. Children’s Day is celebrated across the country each year on 4 August.

Children’s Day has been run annually since 1988 and is the initiative of the Secretariat of National Aboriginal and Islander Child Care (SNAICC)– National Voice for our Children.

“In 1988, the first National Aboriginal and Islander Children’s Day was established on 4 August and was set against the backdrop of protests led by Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people and their supporters during the bicentennial year. Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islanders peoples felt a day was needed to celebrate our children, to give them confidence and make them feel special and included,” www.aborignalchildrensday.com.au said.

“The date 4 August was historically used to communally celebrate the birthdays of Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander children who were taken from their families at a young age, without knowing their birthday – the Stolen Generations.”

“Children’s Day has grown every year, becoming a major event in the lives of Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander children, families and community organisations. In communities throughout Australia this special day has been celebrated with activities such as cultural events, open days, arts and crafts, storytelling, face painting, concerts, morning teas and community barbecues.

“SNAICC organises a national launch event for Children’s Day, held at a different location each year.

“Every year the wider community has increasingly taken the lead in celebrating Children’s Day with amazing and diverse celebrations across the country. SNAICC produces and distributes resources to help local communities and organisations celebrate the day, including 15,000 Children’s Day bags and other resources to support more than 500 community events across Australia.”

Why is National Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander Children’s Day important?

“The majority of Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander children are thriving and growing up strong in their cultures, with support from their families and communities,” www.aborignalchildrensday.com.au said.

“However, a significant number of our children continue to face ongoing challenges stemming from colonisation and its effects. This includes discrimination, poverty, systemic removal, intergenerational trauma, dislocation from land and culture, and community disempowerment.

“To achieve equality, we must approach these challenges through a holistic approach, considering Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander children’s wellbeing, safety and development.”