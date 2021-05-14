CWFS PROJECT COMMENCES

By Melissa Blewitt

The Central West Farming Systems’ (CWFS) ‘Tapping a Natural Resource – A Rural and Regional ‘Remote Workforce’ project is underway.

CWFS, who are based in Condobolin, secured funding from the Foundation for Rural and Regional Renewal (FRRR) Tackling Tough Times Together program to run the initiative.

The project, which will take place over three months, is designed to support individuals, particularly women, to build confidence and acquire the skills to re-enter the workforce remotely.

CWFS’ project ‘Tapping a Natural Resource – A Rural and Regional ‘Remote’ Workforce’ will provide a highly developed educational and networking program to upskill, activate and engage underemployed people to remotely work in Central West NSW increasing professional and economic opportunities and encourage community engagement.

Seventeen participants, who either attended in person or online, took part in the first session. Those who took part face-to-face attended the SRA Pavilion in Condobolin. Jo Palmer, an experienced professional in the ‘remote work’ space, will be running the training component of the project.

CWFS has a long history of delivering practical and relevant programs to the Central West and is eager to work with Jo and the particpants. In 2017 Jo founded Pointer Remote, a job matching platform that connects businesses with talent that works remotely from anywhere in Australia. Jo was awarded the National AgriFutures Rural Women’s Award for her work supporting, educating and connecting rural communities through remote work in 2019.

The course will cover eight modules. These include time management, organization and leadership (module one); connectivity 101 (module two); change management (module three); DiSC Profile Assessment and workshop (module four); career skills and resume building (module five); remote work and wellbeing (module six); strategic virtual networking for career growth (module seven); and technology tools and know how (module eight).

Individuals who participate in the program will have the opportunity to be ‘remote work ready’ and will be prepared to look for remote work.

With the support of FRRR and the donor partner The Paul Ramsay Foundation, this project will increase skills and capacity to work remotely through provision of a tailored training program to address skill shortages for the communities in Central West NSW.