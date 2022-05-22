CWA “WOMEN WALK THE WORLD” FUNDRAISER

Roz Bennett, Pam Brewer, Claire Devaney and Tove Larsen pointing at Malaysia on a large globe.Roz Bennett, Pam Brewer, Claire Devaney and Tove Larsen pointing at Malaysia on a large globe.

A successful luncheon with a Malaysian theme with dawn salad, chicken satay and rice green etc, was attended by 10 members on Friday May 6th.
Funds raised on the day are being donated to Associated Country Women of the World (ACWW) to support their work in helping women support their families and communities in developing countries.
The food was delicious and the raffle of a beautiful handmade quilted table runner and CWA apron was won by Pam Brewer.
Our Vice President Mrs Anne Wells gave an informative talk on some ACWW projects in the South Pacific.
Our members unique “Walk the World” took place in the RSL Park in Ungarie.
A wonderful day of fun and fellowship was had by all.

Images and story contributed by: Ungarie CWA President Claire Devaney.

Tove Larsen, Anne Wells, Joan McKenzie, and Lurensa Rowling.

Information was placed on the walls by Anne Wells for her informative talk on some ACWW projects in the South Pacific.

Pam Brewer was the winner of the raffle, where she won a handmade quilted table runner and a CWA Apron.

Claire Devaney dressed up for the luncheon.

