On Wednesday 6th April, Trundle St Patrick’s Parish School held it’s annual CWA Oxley Junior Public Speaking Competition for years 3-6.
The students presented their speeches to the school community and judges Mrs Anderson and Mr Rawsthorne.
After some amazing speeches, the judges chose Marcus Collins and Harry Quade in Stage 2 (Years 3/4) and Angus Quade and Freya Berry from Stage 3 (Years 5/6). These 4 students that were selected will move forward to the Public Speaking Competition in Forbes on Tuesday 24th May.
The topics each year could select to make a speech on were:
Years 3/4 – ‘Funny things that adults say’, ‘What’s in the box?’ and ‘What my pet is thinking’.
Years 5/6 – ‘Robots’, ‘The best gift ever’ and ‘Rain’.
Image Credit: St Patrick’s Parish School Trundle’s Facebook Page.
CWA PUBLIC SPEAKING
