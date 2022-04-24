CWA PUBLIC SPEAKING

On Wednesday 6th April, Trundle St Patrick’s Parish School held it’s annual CWA Oxley Junior Public Speaking Competition for years 3-6.

The students presented their speeches to the school community and judges Mrs Anderson and Mr Rawsthorne.

After some amazing speeches, the judges chose Marcus Collins and Harry Quade in Stage 2 (Years 3/4) and Angus Quade and Freya Berry from Stage 3 (Years 5/6). These 4 students that were selected will move forward to the Public Speaking Competition in Forbes on Tuesday 24th May.

The topics each year could select to make a speech on were:

Years 3/4 – ‘Funny things that adults say’, ‘What’s in the box?’ and ‘What my pet is thinking’.

Years 5/6 – ‘Robots’, ‘The best gift ever’ and ‘Rain’.

Image Credit: St Patrick’s Parish School Trundle’s Facebook Page.