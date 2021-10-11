CWA MEETING THROWBACK

Image of the Ungarie CWA members from 1995.

Credits: West Wyalong and beyond Facebook Page. Image and information was found from Astride the Humbug book 2.

• Image: Ungarie CWA branch members and guests, September 1995. Standing: Nola Bryant, Cathy Apps, Jan Taylor, Edna Henley, Sylvia Henley, Judith James, Bernice Burton, Janet Brookman, Eileen Keatley and Marion Clarke. Seated: Gail Commens (CWA Hume Group President), Janet Kemp (CWA State President), Hope Ludlow (Ungarie President) and Carolyn Stephenson (Hume Group executive officer).