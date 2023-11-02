CURRAJONG HOLDS BOARD MEETING IN CONDOBOLIN

The Currajong Disability Services held a Board Meeting in Condobolin earlier this month. They meet in Condobolin as the organisation has a presence in the town and have done so for over 20 years. Quite a few of Currajong clients do supported work with Condobolin businesses, which sees both employers and clients benefitting from the program. There are now over 100 clients in Parkes, Forbes, Lake Cargelligo, Peak Hill, and Condobolin. Currajong Disability Services is still expanding as they are the only provider who supports all people with disabilities from children to adults, according to Board Member Dennis Brady. The Board met for lunch at Romos Café, who has supported Currajong by providing work for some of the organisation’s clients over the years, as other businesses have and still do.