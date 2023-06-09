CROSS COUNTRY FUN FOR CHS STUDENTS

On Wednesday, 3 May Condobolin High School held their annual Cross Country event.

The 12 Years Boy Champion was Eli Heffernan.

Bella Pawsey was named 13 Years Girl Champion, while Bella Bilbow was Runner Up.

In the 13 Years Boys, Jack Speer was named Champion, with Baden Riley the Runner Up.

Georgia Clemson is the 2023 14 Years Girl Champion. The Runner Up was Rosalie Grabham.

The 14 Years Boy Champion was Joshua Bennett. Nate Vincent was Runner Up.

Charli Coe secured the 15 Years Girls Champion title, with Tayla Venables collecting the Runner Up award.

The 15 Years Boy Champion was Lachlan Pawsey. Rowen Powell was named Runner Up.

Emma Patton took home the 16 Years Girl Champion trophy, with Montana Piercy named Runner Up.

In the 17 Years Plus category, Ryan Goodsell was named Champion, while the Runner Up was Noah Nash.

“Thanks to the family and community members who came along to support our students,” a post on the Condobolin High School Facebook Page read.

The winning Sporting House was Evans, followed by Oxley, Mitchell and Cunningham.

Students who have successfully qualified for Western Cross Country will head to Orange on Wednesday, 14 June.