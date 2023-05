ABOVE: Margo Stanmore in action on the Condobolin Croquet Court on a cool Sunday morning. Image Credit: Kathy Parnaby.

BELOW: Betsy Wheeler took to the Condobolin Croquet Court on Sunday, 7 May. Despite the chilly start, players had a wonderful time. Image Credit: Kathy Parnaby.

BELOW: Genene Reardon. Image Credit: Kathy Parnaby.