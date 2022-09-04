CRITICALLY ENDANGERED SWIFT PARROT SPOTTED IN LAKE

In late July, Lake Cargelligo bird photographer, Rebecca Van Dyk, managed to snap a shot of a critically endangered bird, the Swift Parrot (Lathamus discolor).

The Swift Parrot has been listed as critically endangered since 5 May 2016 and is found mainly in southern and central Victoria and eastern New South Wales but breeds only in Tasmania. Reports show that there are probably less than 1000 Swift Parrots left in the wild.

After breeding in Tasmania, they then migrate to the mainland in search of flowering eucalypts. Their numbers have reduced dramatically due to a number of reasons including clearing of habitat as well predation (by sugar gliders – would you believe).

Rebecca’s friend Lorinda called Rebecca after stumbling upon the endangered bird. The pair spotted 12 Swift Parrots on the day as they were feeding in the blooms of yellow box and iron bark trees.

A sighting of the parrot, especially in this area, is definitely one to behold.

Source Lake Cargelligo Birds Facebook Page and birdlife.org.au. Image Credits: Lake Cargelligo Birds Facebook Page (Rebecca Van Dyk)