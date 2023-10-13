CRICKET TEAM PLAYS WELL

On Tuesday, 19 September the Condobolin High School Open Girls Cricket Team travelled to Parkes to play Wellington High School. Their small team of eight lost the toss and batted first. “All girls impressed us with their batting, some even managing to hit a 4!” a post on the Condobolin High School Facebook Page read. “We then fielded against some amazing batting from Wellington who won the game.” Rachel Grimmond took the team’s only wicket for the game, showing some great bowling skills. “Thank you to Brent Grimmond for umpiring,” the post on the Condobolin High School Facebook Page went on. “Mrs Worland would like to commend you all on your amazing teamwork and positive sportsmanship on the day, you should all be very proud. “Well done girls.” Image Credit: Condobolin High School Facebook Page.