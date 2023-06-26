CREATING AN AMAZING ARTWORK

Condobolin Public School has a new addition in the front office. As part of Reconciliation Week, Stage Three students created a collaborative artwork to mark this moment in time and the words that resonate with them when they consider how they can be a voice for generations. National Reconciliation Week is a time for all Australians to learn about our shared histories, cultures, and achievements, and to explore how each of us can contribute to achieving reconciliation in Australia. Image Credit: Condobolin Public School Facebook Page.