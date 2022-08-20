CRAZY HAIR WEEK AT LACHLAN CHILDRENS SERVICES

Lachlan Children Services celebrated Crazy Hair Week from Monday, 25 July until Friday, 29 July. Crazy Hair Day is an annual fundraising event for Cystic Fibrosis (CF) held across Australia each year on the 29 July. CF is the most common inherited, life threatening condition affecting young Australians. For a child to be born with CF both parents must be genetic carriers for CF. Cystic Fibrosis is life shortening and there is no cure. All money raised during Crazy Hair Day goes towards helping the Cystic Fibrosis Federation in Australia provide vital support to those suffering from cystic fibrosis. Image Credits: Lachlan Children Services Facebook Page