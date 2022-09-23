CRAZY HAIR DAY AT ST JOSEPH’S

On Friday, 2 September St Joseph’s Parish School Condobolin held a Crazy Hair Day to raise funds and support Variety The Children’s Charity.

For 47 years Variety – the Children’s Charity has been helping to give children who are sick, experiencing disadvantage or living with a disability a fair go in life.

Variety The Children’s Charity’s work allows kids to gain mobility, to get out and about in the community, to communicate, achieve independence and increase their self-esteem. We make sure the kids who miss out, can always join in.

“Every child deserves the chance to be the best they can be, to get the most out of life, regardless of their ability or background. For some families, having a child living with a disability can be a life-long challenge,” www.variety.org.au says.

“Imagine if your child needed round-the-clock care that you just couldn’t afford. Or an expensive piece of medical equipment to help them walk or talk.

“For children who are sick, experiencing disadvantage or living with a disability, that place is Variety – the Children’s Charity. Each year, thousands of these children and their families turn to Variety for support when they need it most. And many more are waiting patiently for caring people like you to help them.

“Variety is where families find help when government assistance isn’t available. When they can’t afford specialist care and equipment for their child. When there’s nowhere else to turn.”

Making a donation can help change kids’ lives in ways you may never have imagined – visit www.variety.org,au today to find out more.