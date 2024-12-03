CPS Yarning Circle officially opened

A space dedicated to promoting connection, cultural understanding, and open dialogue within the Condobolin Public School community has been officially opened.

The Yarning Circle, which will serve as a vital space for students, families, and staff to engage in meaningful conversations, share stories, and celebrate Aboriginal culture was unveiled on Monday, 18 November.

Uncle Dick Richards cut the ribbon to signify the commencement of the opening ceremony. He was joined by Dellis Richards, and students Quade Peterson and Avah Kirby. Thomas McGrath created a Smoking Ceremony to assist in cleansing the area of bad spirits and promote the protection and wellbeing of visitors to the site.

Uncle Dick also performed the Welcome to Country. Suede Sloane conducted the Condobolin Public School Acknowledgement.

There were two class performances to showcase the talents of students. The first was Miss Hull and Class 1H, and their item Head, Shoulders, Knees and Toes in Wiradjuri language; the second was Mrs Newell and Class 5/6S singing ‘Feel the Fire’.

Principal Mrs Lorraine Farrugia then addressed the audience.

“We are grateful to be gathered here today on this beautiful land that carries such deep cultural significance,” she began.

“Today marks a significant moment for our school and community as we come together to officially open our Yarning Circle. This space is not just a physical structure; it embodies our commitment to fostering understanding, respect, and connection among all our community.

“The Yarning Circle is a powerful symbol of Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander culture. It is a place where stories will be shared, wisdom exchanged, and relationships are built. Here, we create an environment that encourages open dialogue and strengthens our community ties. This circle invites everyone to participate, to listen, and to share – fostering a sense of belonging for all.

“We are honoured to have with us today a number of special guests – your presence here today signifies the importance of this Yarning Circle, not only as a space for cultural exchange but as a commitment to reconciliation and respect for indigenous knowledge.

“I would also like to take a moment to extend our heartfelt gratitude to Aboriginal Health and Evolution Mines for their financial contributions. Your support underscores the significance of partnerships within our community and demonstrates a shared commitment to promoting cultural understanding and inclusivity. Thank you for believing in this initiative and for investing in our future.

“As we gather in this Yarning Circle, we are reminded of the importance of storytelling in Indigenous cultures. Stories have the power to connect us to our history, our identity, and one another.

“They carry the lessons of our ancestors and the hopes of future generations. In this circle, we honour those stories and the voices of our community members, ensuring that we learn from the past as we work towards a shared future.

“I would also like to take a moment to reflect on the values that underpin this Yarning Circle. Respect, collaboration, and inclusivity are at the heart of what we do. It is essential that we approach each conversation in this space with an open mind and heart, valuing the perspectives and experiences of others. This is how we learn, grow, and build strong relationships within our community.

“A Yarning Circle is also a place of healing and understanding. It provides an opportunity to address challenges and conflicts in a safe and supportive environment. As we engage in discussions here, let us remember the importance of listening deeply and speaking with intention. By doing so, we create a culture of empathy and compassion, where everyone feels valued and heard.

“I want to express my gratitude to the members of the community who have worked tirelessly to bring this vision to life. Your dedication and passion have been instrumental in creating a space that will serve as a gathering point for learning and connection for generations to come. To our educators and students, I encourage you to embrace this Yarning Circle as a vital resource in your journey of learning and discovery. Use it to explore new ideas, share your insights and forge meaningful connections with one another.

“As we open this Yarning Circle, let us remember that it is a place where we can celebrate our differences and embrace our shared humanity. I encourage everyone to engage in the conversations that will take place here, to listen with open hearts, and to share your own stories. It is through these exchanges that we can learn from one another and deepen our understanding of the rich tapestry of cultures that make up our community.

“Thank you for being here, and let us embark on this journey together,” Mrs Farrugia concluded.

Before staff and students returned to normal class routines on the day, they were invited to walk through the Yarning Circle, taking in both spiritual and physical cleansing elements the Smoking Ceremony brings to everyone.

At the conclusion of the Yarning Circle official opening, Elders, special guests, community and family members enjoyed light refreshments. Uncle Dick Richards and Aunty Bonnie Merritt cut the celebratory cake.