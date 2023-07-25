CPS TOUCH TEAMS PLAY WELL

Condobolin Public School Boys and Girls Touch Football Teams travelled to Parkes to participate in a Gala Day on Friday, 30 June. The teams played with outstanding sportsmanship throughout the day. The Boys Team came away with two wins and one loss, while the Girls team won three games and had one loss. Educators Miss Buerckner and Mrs Newell were super proud of everyone’s efforts and look forward to doing it all again next year. “A big thanks to our parents who always travel and support our students,” a post on the Condobolin Public School Facebook Page read. “We love the support and encouragement that you give!”

ABOVE: The Condobolin Public School Girls Touch Football Team; and BELOW: The Condobolin Public School Boys Touch Football Team. Image Credits: Condobolin Public School Facebook Page.