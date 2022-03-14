CPS SWIMS WELL

Condobolin Public School students took part in the Lachlan Primary Schools Sports Association (PSSA) Swimming Carnival on Friday, 25 February. Congratulations to all CPS students who competed at the LPSSA swimming trials,” Kim King (LPSSA convenor), said via a post on the Condobolin Public School Facebook Page. “Many of our swimmers achieved PBs. Several students and relay teams have gained, first, second or third placings in their events to earn a spot in the Lachlan team to compete in Dubbo on Friday, 11 March. “Thank you to all staff and community members who assisted at the carnival in any way. Your support is hugely appreciated,” the post concluded. Image Credit: Condobolin Public School Facebook Page.