Condobolin Public School students participated in the Western Primary Schools Sports Association (WPSSA) swimming carnival in Dubbo on Friday, 11 March with great success. Three relay teams will be off to Sydney to compete in the NSW PSSA Swimming Carnival later this year. “So many Personal Best swims achieved!” a post on the Condobolin Public School Facebook Page read. An amazing effort! We are so proud of all of you.” Image Credits: Condobolin Public School Facebook Page.