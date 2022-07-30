CPS STUDENTS VISIT CONDO BAKERY

Condobolin Public School Stage Two students were able to discover what it means to be a baker on Tuesday, 28 June. “Thank you, Ben and Liam from Condo Bakery, for guiding our future bakers in Stage Two,” a post on the Condobolin Public School Facebook Page read. “Our Stage Two students have been busy this term learning about food and fibre production. “To see the journey of local products, the Condo Bakery team taught our students how they make their bread. “Students had a fantastic time learning how to make dough, cook bread and sample delicious donuts!” After the visit to Condo Bakery, students were also able to enjoy some time at Memorial Park, including having fun on the Peter ‘Yabby’ Riley Adventure Playground. Image Credits: Condobolin Public School Facebook Page.