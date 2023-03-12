CPS STUDENTS SPREAD THE LOVE ON VALENTINE’S DAY

Condobolin Public School students in Class 5/6H got into the spirit of Valentine’s Day (14 February) by making special notes and sharing them with the school community. Valentine’s Day, also called Saint Valentine’s Day or the Feast of Saint Valentine, is celebrated annually on 14 February. In honour of one or two early Christian martyrs named Saint Valentine and, through later folk traditions, this day has become a significant cultural, religious, and commercial celebration of romance and love in many regions of the world. Image Credits: Condobolin Public School Facebook Page.