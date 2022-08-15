CPS STUDENTS SPEAK WITH UNCLE DICK RICHARDS

On Wednesday, 27 July Condobolin Public School students had the privilege of speaking with Uncle Dick Richards. Uncle Dick shared stories from his childhood. He showed students toys and games he used to play and talked about his experiences hunting and cooking. Stage Three students particularly enjoyed looking at and talking about Uncle Dick’s boomerangs. “Thank you, Uncle Dick, for coming and speaking with Stage Three,” a post on the Condobolin Public School Facebook Page read. Image Credits: Condobolin Public School Facebook Page.