CPS STUDENTS SPEAK UP

Condobolin Public School students Anastasia Phillips and Mikaela Harris successfully participated in the Central West Online Speech and Drama competition – “Speak Up” held recently.

This event was supported by the Country Women’s Association (CWA), with entrants from towns including Condobolin, Orange, Dubbo and Pennant Hills.

Ana received first place for her original speech and highly commended for her poem. Excitingly, she also received the 5-8 years Champion Award!

This was Ana’s first Public Speaking event and the School is very proud of her achievements. Mikaela also performed very well with her original speech.

She placed second with just one mark between her and the winner.

Awesome work girls!