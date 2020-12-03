CPS STUDENTS RECOGNISED WITH YOUTH DEADLY AWARDS

A number of Condobolin Public School students were recognised with Youth Deadly Awards as part of NAIDOC Week.

To conclude NAIDOC celebrations, Youth Deadly Awards were presented at a short assembly on Friday 13 November.

Kaiden Powell and Indi Dodds received Academic Awards, while Shanarah Merritt-Jones and Callan Venables were acknowledged with Sports Awards.

Cultural Awards were given to Tamera Kirby and Baden Riley.

Kobie Whiley and Mahayla Atkinson were presented with Leadership Awards.

The WCC Seniors Award went to Levi Johnston and the Overall Achievement Award was given to Preston Jackson.

Quade Peterson received the RSL Community Participation Award.

By Melissa Blewitt.