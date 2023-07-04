CPS STUDENTS PARTICIPATE IN PUBLIC SPEAKING

Condobolin Public School students Kobie, Anastasia, Georgina, Cleo, and Pippa participated in the Oxley Group CWA Public Speaking competition held at the Wiradjuri Cultural Centre on Tuesday, 23 May. “Our students performed admirably against more than thirty public and private school competitors in each section, from around Parkes, Forbes, Lake Cargelligo and Trundle,” a post on the Condobolin Public School Facebook Page read. “Listening and competing with other amazing speakers is a wonderful learning opportunity and each of our speakers came away inspired to have another go next year. “Well done!”

ABOVE: Condobolin Public School students Kobie, Cleo, Anastasia, Georgina, and Pippa participated in the Oxley Group CWA Public Speaking competition recently. Image Credit: Condobolin Public School Facebook Page.