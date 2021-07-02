CPS STUDENTS PARTICIPATE IN COOL KIDS FIRST AID

On Monday, 24 May Angela from Cool Kids First Aid worked with classes 1/2B, KK and 1C at Condobolin Public School to teach students about basic first aid.

Students learned about what to do if they found someone unconscious and how to check if they were really unconscious. Students also learned about the recovery position, how to call 000 as well as what CPR and defibrillation look like. Students also learned about using epi-pens, how to stop a bleed, and basic first aid including for bites from venomous snakes, spiders and poisonous creatures.

They even learned how to bandage each other up. What a great learning experience this was! Condobolin Public School wished to thank Condobolin Schools as Communities Centres Co-ordinator Heidi Johnson for her organisation of the event.

Image Credits: Condobolin Public School Facebook Page.