CPS STUDENTS OFF TO STATE CARNIVAL

Condobolin Public School students Stella, Mahayla, Lacey, Joseph, Kylah and Tom will compete at the State Athletics Carnival early in Term Four. They attended the Western Region Athletics Carnival on Friday, 15 September, where they qualified for the sporting event. Many other Condobolin Public students also took part in the Western Region Athletics Carnival, where they tried their absolute best. “What an amazing day in Dubbo. Our students ran hard, jumped high and far, and threw their best and above all, displayed outstanding sportsmanship and did us proud!” a post on the Condobolin Public School Facebook Page read. Image Credits: Condobolin Public School Facebook Page.