CPS STUDENTS LEARNING ABOUT INFORMATIVE TEXTS

Condobolin Public School students in Class 2/3R have been learning about informative texts, echo reading and choral reading. They have written informative facts about kookaburras. Informative writing is a form of non-fiction writing. Informative text informs the reader about a specific topic or event. Key features of informative text enable the reader to find key information within the text. These can include headers, bold writing, captions, and even images and diagrams. In echo reading, students read shorter sections of text after having it modelled by a teacher, other adult or peer. It provides students with a strong scaffold for reading aloud, allowing for quick positive and corrective feedback. Choral reading is reading aloud in unison with a whole class or group of students. Choral reading helps build students’ fluency, self-confidence, and motivation. Image Credits: Condobolin Public School Facebook Page.