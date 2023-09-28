CPS STUDENTS LEARN TO ASK R U OK?

R U OK? is a public health promotion charity that encourages people to stay connected and have conversations that can help others through difficult times in their lives. “R U OK? is calling on all of us to let the people you care about know you’re here, to really hear them,” www.ruok.org.au said. “By taking the time for an R U OK? conversation and genuinely listening with an open mind, we can all help the people in our world feel supported and connected. “Let the people in your world know you’re here, to really hear, because a conversation could change a life. “R U OK? Day 2023 was Thursday 14 September, which is our national day of action when we remind Australians that every day is the day to ask, ‘are you OK?’ and start a meaningful conversation whenever they spot the signs that someone they care about might be struggling with life.”