On Thursday, 24 February Condobolin Public School students in 1/2B were learning about RESPECT with Miss Lynch, as part of the PD/H/PE curriculum. “There was some great discussion had and the class finished off the lesson with a team building exercise,” a post on the Condobolin Public School Facebook Page read. “Lots of respectful conversations could be heard. “Well done everyone.” Image Credits: Condobolin Public School Facebook Page.