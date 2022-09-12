CPS STUDENTS HEADING TO WESTERN

Condobolin Public School have 21 students heading to the Western Athletics Carnival on Friday, 16 September. Lacey, Rachel, Georgia, Stella, Alexandra, Isabella M, Kyarah, Raquel, Emmaline, Kitarna, Rubie H, Lleyton, Kye, Baden, Eli, Rory, Sonny, Charlie, Mahayla, Murray, Badyn and Tyler will be competing in a myriad of events. The students competed at the Lachlan Athletics trials at Parkes on Friday, 12 August, where they qualified for the Western Carnival. Image Credit: Condobolin Public School Facebook Page.