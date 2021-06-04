CPS STUDENTS GO THE DISTANCE

On Monday, 26 April a number of Condobolin Public School, students travelled to Forbes to compete in the Lachlan PSSA Cross Country trials. They ran around the Forbes Racecourse with 10 students, Murray Worthington, Rory Packham, Eli Heffernan, Baden Riley, Callan Venables, Emmaline Blewitt, Sophie Kissane, Rachel Grimmond, Alexandra Worthington and Rahni Jarick all making it to the next level, Western Region. The Western Region Cross Country trials will be held at Guerie on Wednesday, 9 June.

Image Credit: Melissa Blewitt.