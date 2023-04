Condobolin Public School (CPS) students travelled to Parkes to try out for the Lachlan 11s and Opens Rugby League teams on Wednesday, 22 March. Kye Kendall, Lucas Newell, Jacob Doyle, Sonny Lister, Quade Peterson and Wyatt Denyer were selected to take part in the Western Trials, which will be held later in this Term. Congratulations to all students on their efforts!