Condobolin Public School have been learning about the importance of bees.

Miss Buerckner’s class discovered the role they play in the environment and many fun facts about the insects such as there are about 20,000 different species in the world.

They also looked at the book, Carving the Honey Pot, by Shane Christensen and Lyndon Davis.

The students then had a chance to create their own sculptures using things they found in the garden.

By Melissa Blewitt.