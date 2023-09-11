CPS STUDENTS COLLECT BROCCOLI

Condobolin Public School students in Class K6P collected a harvest of broccoli fresh from the garden on Friday, 25 August. Broccoli is defined as “a cultivated variety of cabbage, Brassica oleracea italica, having branched greenish flower heads. the flower head of this plant, eaten as a vegetable before the buds have opened” on www.dictionary.com According to www. Healthline.com broccoli is a nutrient-rich vegetable that may enhance your health in a variety of ways, such as by reducing inflammation, improving blood sugar control, boosting immunity, and promoting heart health. Image Credit: Condobolin Public School Facebook Page.