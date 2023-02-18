CPS STAFF PARTICIPATE IN DEVELOPMENT DAY

Condobolin Public School staff participated in a Development Day on Friday, 3 February. They “eased themselves into the 2023 school year with professional learning to build cultural competency,” a post on the Condobolin Public School Facebook Page read. “Facilitators Cassie, Aaron and Mary from the Stronger Smarter Institute lead an engaging day, sharing strategies for building High Expectation Relationships. “A positive start to a wonderful year ahead!” the post concluded. Image Credit: Condobolin Public School Facebook Page.