CPS REMEMBERS THE FALLEN

On Friday, 8 April a solemn and respectful student audience participated in a Condobolin Public School ANZAC Commemoration Service. “This was proudly delivered by our Student Leaders – Charlie, Alexandra, Marcus, Indi, and Eli, “a post on the Condobolin Public School Facebook Page read. “Thank you to Anastasia who recited a well rehearsed ‘Flanders Fields’ poem. “A special thank you also to Chad who was excellent with managing the service music.” Image Credits: Condobolin Public school Facebook Page.