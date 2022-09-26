CPS RAISES $500 FOR RACHEL

On Thursday, 1 September Condobolin Public School Student Representative Council (SRC) held a Sports Dress Up Day fundraiser to help student Rachel Grimmond on her cricket journey to England and France next year.

The School raised an amazing $500 from the fundraiser.

Rachel has been invited to be part of the Wanderers Australia Junior Cricket Team that will tour England and France in 2023.

“We are all excited to help her with her journey to England and France for cricket with Wanderers Australia,” a post on the Condobolin Public School Facebook Page read.

Over three weeks she will play eight games including a game in Paris.

Rachel has been honing her cricket talent for a number of years, with support from her parents Brent Grimmond and Charmayne Cartwright, and her extended family.

Rachel is proud to be part of the Condobolin Public School community and cannot wait to take part in such an exciting cricket journey.

“I could never have imagined that playing a sport I love both in the town of Condobolin and as part of a School team would lead me on such an adventure,” she told the Argus recently.

“We are lucky as students of Condobolin Public School to be given such opportunities.

“Many of us have represented the School at District, Western and State events, and now I have the privilege of going overseas.

“There are so many talented students amongst us across so many areas of School life and I am very thankful for this once in a lifetime opportunity.”