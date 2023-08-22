CPS LEADERS RECOGNISED

Relieving Condobolin Public School Principal Lorraine Farrugia accompanied student leaders to Condobolin High School on Thursday, 2 August where they were each presented an Education Week Certificate and Plaque for Leadership, from Director Educational Leadership for the West Wyalong Network of Schools Mrs Burke. Students were also fortunate to combine with the high school leaders in cooking celebration pikelets together. For an extra treat, they enjoyed celebration milk shakes with Mrs Farrugia before returning to class. ABOVE: Mrs Karen Burke, Anastasia Phillips, Kobie Whiley, Sonny Lister, Tess Cunningham, Lucas Newell, Mrs Lorraine Farrugia. Image Credit: Condobolin Public School.