CPS LACHLAN CROSS COUNTRY SUCCESS

Condobolin Public School students displayed great enthusiasm and sportsmanship, as well as amazing skill at the Lachlan Cross Country event on Wednesday, 10 May. Thirteen students were successful in making it to the next round at Western, which will be held in Orange on Wednesday, 14 June. Well done to Alec, Rory, Quade, Cleo, Isabelle, Murray, Stella, Emmaline, Georgina, Sonny, Zahlee, Lucy and Lacey, who will be heading to compete at Western. Image Credits: Melissa Blewitt and Condobolin Public School Facebook Page.