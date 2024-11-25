CPS holds Remembrance Day Assembly
Condobolin Public School held a Remembrance Day Assembly on Monday, 11 November. School Leaders conducted the event with respect and dignity. Lest We Forget.
ABOVE: Landon Windsor (Vice Captain), Stella Jarick (Captain), Mrs Lorraine Farrugia (Principal), Murray Worthington (Captain) and Haylee Bell (Vice Captain). Image Credit: Condobolin Public School Facebook Page.
Latest News
Delivering expert cardiac care right to the heart of Lake Cargelligo
An innovative outreach clinic is bringing expert cardiac care to [...]
CPS holds Remembrance Day Assembly
Condobolin Public School held a Remembrance Day Assembly on Monday, [...]
Macauley hits half a century
Congratulations to Macauley Packham for making half a century during [...]
Steve part of record breaking team
Lake Cargelligo’s Steve Johnson was part of record-breaking team at [...]
New jackets for CHS Year 12 students
Condobolin High School Class of 2025 Year 12 started their [...]
United in solemn respect for sacrifices given
On 11 November, a day of national commemoration, Condobolin High [...]