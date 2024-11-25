CPS holds Remembrance Day Assembly

Condobolin Public School held a Remembrance Day Assembly on Monday, 11 November. School Leaders conducted the event with respect and dignity. Lest We Forget.

ABOVE: Landon Windsor (Vice Captain), Stella Jarick (Captain), Mrs Lorraine Farrugia (Principal), Murray Worthington (Captain) and Haylee Bell (Vice Captain). Image Credit: Condobolin Public School Facebook Page.