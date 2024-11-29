CPS holds Grandparents ‘High Tea’
Condobolin Public School celebrated amazing grandparents and special people in our students’ lives recently. The school held a Grandparents ‘High Tea’ on Friday, 25 October. The event was a fabulous success, with students, grandparents and other special people enjoying a wonderful time together. Image Credits: Melissa Blewitt.
Latest News
Raising funds for Catholic Missions
On Thursday 14th November, Trundle St Patrick’s Parish School held [...]
Christmas craft at SACC Playgroup
Condobolin Schools As Community Centres have officially started Christmas Craft [...]
Kiacatoo CWA
Kiacatoo CWA November 2024 Our last Meeting was held on [...]
CPS holds Grandparents ‘High Tea’
Condobolin Public School celebrated amazing grandparents and special people in [...]
Man charged with murder after being arrested in Tullamore
A man faced court on Wednesday, 13 November charged with [...]
Medcalf elected to CMA Board
Lachlan Shire Mayor John Medcalf has been elected to the [...]