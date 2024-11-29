CPS holds Grandparents ‘High Tea’

Condobolin Public School celebrated amazing grandparents and special people in our students’ lives recently. The school held a Grandparents ‘High Tea’ on Friday, 25 October. The event was a fabulous success, with students, grandparents and other special people enjoying a wonderful time together. Image Credits: Melissa Blewitt.

