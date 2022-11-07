CPS HOLDS A WHEEL SAFETY DAY FOR STUDENTS

Condobolin Public School Student Representative Council (SRC) held a Wheels Safety Day earlier this year. The key message to Stage One students was to be a safe and responsible rider. SRC leaders Joe, Lucas, Seth, Hunter, Arlee, Rubie, Rose, Ashleigh, Sharnay, Stella, Emily, Emmaline, Charlie, Alexandra, Marcus and Rachel all developed their leadership skills through teaching Stage One students about the importance of wearing a helmet. They also showed the Stage One students how complete a six point bike safety check. To demonstrate the importance of the key message – Always Wear a Helmet – students conducted a watermelon drop. One ‘melon’ was wearing a firming fitted helmet and the other was not. When the ‘melons’ fell off their bikes – the melon with the helmet was protected, suffering only minor injuries, whilst the melon without the helmet suffered damage to the ‘skull’ and ‘brain’. Leaders also told Stage One they also needed to remember to check your tyres, brakes, pedals, chain, bell and reflectors before riding so they could keep themselves safe while riding. Image Credits: Condobolin Public School Facebook Page.