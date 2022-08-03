CPS FOCUS ON THEIR WRITING SKILLS

Condobolin Public School students in 5/6M have been focusing on their writing skills. They read ‘Fire’ by Jackie French recently. ‘Fire’ is inspired by the bushfires that have affected many Australians. “The book is a moving and sensitive story of a natural disaster as seen through the eyes of a cockatoo,” www.booktopia.com.au said. “The fire mercilessly engulfs homes and land, leaving a path of destruction. “But from the ruins, courage, kindness and new life grows. “A beautiful and timely expression of the strength of the Australian spirit during times of adversity.” Students learned all about personification and how to use it in their own writing. They published short phrases or stories based on the text and illustrated their writing.