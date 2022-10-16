CPS ENJOY A MUSICA VIVA CONCERT

Recently, Condobolin Public School Stage Two and Three students enjoyed watching an online concert through Musica Viva. Students listened to jazz music and sang and danced along. They also had the opportunity to ask the artists some questions about being a musician. Musica Viva is one of the world’s leading presenters of chamber music. When they were founded in 1945, they existed as a single Sydney-based ensemble. Since then, they have grown to become a national organisation and a major force in Australian musical life, delivering concerts with the highest artistic standards, education, and artist development initiatives across the country. Musica Viva is known as one of the leading providers of music education in Australia. They have been bringing music to schools for more than 40 years. They reach close 300,000 students annually by providing access to dynamic performances by culturally-diverse ensembles which are complemented by comprehensive lesson plans, interactive content, and professional development for teachers, building the capacity of schools to inspire, teach, and instil a love of music. Image Credits: Condobolin Public School Facebook Page.