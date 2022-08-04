CPS DISCOVERING CULTURAL CONNECTIONS

On Friday, 1 July Condobolin Public School students worked with Steve Taylor from Dinawan’s Connection. “Every student shared a little about themselves and listened respectfully to the lessons being taught,” a post on the Condobolin Public School Facebook Page read. “Excitement built as students prepared to dance; ochre was applied, and energy charged!” Students learned how to dance and move like an emu, goanna, kangaroo and echidna. Lessons also included the stories associated with the dance and its moral. “Aboriginal language, boomerang facts and throwing, knowledge of ochre and a very important lesson Yindyamarra Respect,” the post went on to say. “Dinawan’s Connection are continuing their commitment to teach, guide, mentor and be present in communities.” Image Credits: Condobolin Public School Facebook Page.