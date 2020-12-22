CPS DISCOVER AND DISCUSS YARNING CIRCLES

Condobolin Public School Class 1C looked at Yarning Circles and creating their own yarning token in the form of a stick during NAIDOC celebrations recently. The sticks were decorated to represent their memories and connection to the bush, river and land around them. Colours chosen were symbolic to their favourite memories of the Bush and inspired by nature. The Yarning sticks are used when yarning to others in a circle. This indicates the speaker talking from his or her heart and mind. Once students completed their Yarning Sticks, they added an explanation as to why they chose the colours and what they represent. Image Credits: Condobolin Public School Facebook Page.