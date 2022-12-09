CPS DELIVERS COMMUNITY BOOK BOXES

On Wednesday, 23 November Condobolin Public School student leaders delivered Book Boxes throughout the community. These boxes of books were donated by Condobolin Public School for all community members to access during this challenging time. Families and children can select and keep some books to read before bed, or on a warm summer afternoon. The School hopes that these books bring some joy to the community in this difficult time. Book Boxes are located at the following businesses: Food Works, Chamens IGA, Cafe Romo, Shortis and Timmins Pharmacy, The Allambie Motel, The Railway Hotel, The Condobolin Swimming Pool and Willow Bend Sports Centre 2877. Image Credits: Condobolin Public School Facebook Page.