CPS CRICKET SUCCESS

The Condobolin Public School Boys Cricket team was victorious over a combined Trundle/Tullamore outfit on Wednesday, 23 March. The team had to chase down 67 runs to win the match. It was reported the outfield was large and slow. Baden Riley bowled excellently, taking two wickets for eight runs. Eli Heffernan, Jacob Doyle and Sid Shoemark all contributed with the bat, to bring the team home for the win in the 20th over. “Well done boys, we are all very proud of you!” a post on the Condobolin Public School Facebook Page read. Image Credit: Condobolin Public School Facebook Page.