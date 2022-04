Condobolin Public School students in Stage Three have been enjoying connecting with Brayden Davis from Willow Bend Sports Centre 2877 to kickstart the year! Brayden has been working on team building activities with students and setting them challenges that test both their physical skills and their persistence. “Thank you Brayden,” a post on the Condobolin Public School Facebook Page read. Image Credits: the Condobolin Public School Facebook Page.